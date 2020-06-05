WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you have a teenager at home, you know typical summer jobs are hard to come by these days. In fact, youth unemployment is the highest in decades.
One Wake County teenager, thinking outside the box, starting literally building boxes. Beautiful, wooden raised planter boxes. Now he's making money while making the best of "staying at home.
Jordan Allen, 17, a rising senior at Wake Forest High School, wanted to get a summer job at a golf course, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to change plans.
One day his mom, scrolling through Facebook, saw a beautiful, raised wooden planter and asked Jordan if he would make one for her.
Jordan did some research and taught himself how to do it.
The first planter turned out so well, Jordan started selling them.
He makes all sizing and will paint them any color the customer requests. The largest box sells for $130.
He's made 15 so far. He said he's getting better every day, and he's having fun doing it.
"Yeah, it's pretty fun," Jordan said. "Without school it's a good way to spend my time (and) make some extra money."
Sales started by word-of-mouth, then his mom advertised on Facebook Marketplace.
What's next? Jordan is planning to develop a website to keep all things growing!
Wake County teen starts new business after coronavirus pandemic stole his summer job
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More