Plaque stolen in Chapel Hill to be returned to its owner

A plaque that was stolen from East Franklin Street near the Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway marker in Chapel Hill will be returned to its owner.On Friday, Chapel Hill police received word that someone was seen loading the plaque into the back of a pickup and driving away.Shortly after, Orange County deputies stopped the person and were able to retrieve the plaque and return it to the police department.Police have attempted to contact the designer of the plaque.The Town of Chapel Hill is waiting for a response to its inquiry to State Attorney General Josh Stein as to whether the town or some other public agency or property owner has the authority to remove the Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway marker.