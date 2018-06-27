ATTEMPTED MURDER

Plea possible in Apex machete attack case

Cary man accused of attacking former classmate with a machete scheduled for court Friday (WTVD)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Cary man accused of attacking a former high school classmate with a machete is scheduled for court on Friday.

Neel Salil Mehta



It's not clear what will happen, however.

Neel Mehta, 21, was obsessed with Priyanka Kumari according to her father, Pankaj Kumar.

Kumar says his daughter and Mehta both attended Green Hope High School in Cary but he moved his daughter to Holly Springs High School in late 2015 because Mehta was stalking her.

The attack happened after she got off a school bus near her Apex home on January 12, 2017.

Her father says she suffered deep cuts to face, head, and neck from the blows of Mehta's machete.

He says she had 46 cuts on her head alone.

Photos show how badly teen was hurt in machete attack
As he prays for his daughter's recovery from the brutal assault, Pankaj Kumar wonders why her attacker, 20-year-old Neel Mehta, wasn't charged with attempted murder from the outset. "He had premeditation," Kumar said.

Mehta is charged with attempted murder.

Arraignment waived from man who assaulted Apex teen with a machete
Arraignment was waived for Neel Mehta, the man charged with attempted murder on accusations of attacking an Apex teenager with a machete.


The victim and her family are expected to be at the hearing Friday because Mehta could plead guilty.

According to the prosecutor, if Mehta doesn't plea, a trial date will set.
