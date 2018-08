Dr. Marc Tilley of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church died after a large truck rear-ended him and his wife while they were stopped at a stop sign.It happened late Friday night on Highway 56 near the 191 exit in Creedmoor.Tilly's wife was driving at the time.The two were stopped at a stop sign when a large truck rear-ended them.Mrs. Tilly's condition is unknown at this time.This story is developing. Please check back for updates.