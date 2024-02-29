PNC Arena governing body still looking for architect to lead ambitious renovation project

The future of PNC Arena could get new direction soon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The planned renovation project at PNC Arena is still missing a key player.

About a month ago, the Centennial Authority cut ties with the architect that had spent years planning for change to the event center. According to the Centennial Authority, hat decision would not slow down renovation plans; instead it would open the door for new ideas to be heard.

The Centennial Authority will discuss the design plans for the renovations at PNC at their meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The board wants to add at least 100,000 square feet, a dedicated tailgate zone, more club areas and new food and drink options.

The project plans to elevate PNC Arena and the surrounding area, which could bring in $3.1 million.

Construction is expected to start next summer and will take three years to complete.