Prosecutors: Man used COVID loan to buy $57,000 Pokemon card

DUBLIN, Ga. -- Federal prosecutors say a Georgia man used a pandemic relief loan to buy a $57,000 Pokemon card.Court records show a Dublin man is charged with lying on an application for a pandemic economic relief loan about the number of people his business employed and the company's gross revenue. He faces one count of wire fraud.The court filing said he received $85,000 in August of last year, and used the money to buy a Pokemon card for $57,789.The Telegraph reports that defense lawyers issued a statement declining to talk about the case.Rare Pokemon cards can sell for thousands of dollars. Collectors have been bidding up prices for trading cards, video games and other mementos.Dublin, a city of about 16,000 people, is located about 130 miles southeast of Atlanta.