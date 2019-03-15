New Zealand shooting: 1 in custody, many dead in Christchurch mosque shooting, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Many people were killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, a witness said.

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand -- Many people were killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, a witness said.

New Zealand police said on Facebook that one person is in custody, but police believe there may be other offenders. There is a police presence at a number of scenes, they said.

And while police said the incident was "evolving" and "we are working to confirm the facts," they said they can confirm "there have been a number of fatalities."



Police have not yet described the scale of the shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.

And New Zealand media reported a shooting at a second mosque in a Christchurch suburb.

Witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch at about 1:45 p.m. and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.

Peneha, who lives next door to the mosque, said the gunman ran out of the mosque, dropped what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in Peneha's driveway, and fled.

Peneha said he then went into the mosque to try and help.

"I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque," he said. "It's unbelievable nutty. I don't understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It's ridiculous."

He said he helped about five people recover in his home. He said one was slightly injured.

"I've lived next door to this mosque for about five years and the people are great, they're very friendly," he said. "I just don't understand it."

He said the gunman was white and was wearing a helmet with some kind of device on top, giving him a military-type appearance.

The New Zealand Herald reported there was a second shooting at the Linwood Masjid Mosque.

Mark Nichols told the Herald he heard about five gunshots and that a Friday prayer goer returned fire with a rifle or shotgun. Nichols said he saw two injured people being carried out on stretchers past his automotive shop and that both people appeared to be alive.

New Zealand historically has had only a handful of mass shootings events.

ABC OTV contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shootingmosqueus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Carrboro rape suspect accused of 2nd rape involving a child
NC Republicans file bill to force county sheriffs to work with ICE
North Carolina teacher pay rises; educators say figures are skewed
UNC dispatches Louisville 83-70 in ACC Tournament quarterfinal
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
Hurricane Florence damage: Then and now
Hoke County Schools to become first in state to implement pumping stations for new moms
Show More
NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch blasts off to ISS
Downtown New Bern bounces back after Florence, but many families still struggle
Why Facebook, Instagram were down for so long
NC craft brewers, wholesalers lift glass to distribution deal
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
More TOP STORIES News