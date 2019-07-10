14-year-old arrested after stealing car with baby inside while mom made DoorDash delivery, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly stole an SUV with 1-year-old child inside while the boy's mother was completing a DoorDash delivery.It happened July 5 in the 100 block of Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines around 9 p.m. when police say the DoorDash driver exited the car, leaving it running and unlocked.Police said that during the delivery, the teen stole the vehicle with the child inside.Around 10:15 p.m., police found the car parked with the child inside on South Gaines Street.Police said the child was unharmed and was promptly reunited with his mother.The 14-year-old has been charged with first degree kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.