14-year-old arrested after stealing car with baby inside while mom made DoorDash delivery, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly stole an SUV with 1-year-old child inside while the boy's mother was completing a DoorDash delivery.

It happened July 5 in the 100 block of Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines around 9 p.m. when police say the DoorDash driver exited the car, leaving it running and unlocked.

Police said that during the delivery, the teen stole the vehicle with the child inside.

Around 10:15 p.m., police found the car parked with the child inside on South Gaines Street.

Police said the child was unharmed and was promptly reunited with his mother.

The 14-year-old has been charged with first degree kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

