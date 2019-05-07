Police: 21-year-old Michigan college student stole food truck

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: 21-year-old Michigan college student stole food truck. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 7, 2019.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- A night out in Mount Pleasant, Michigan ended with a food truck on its side and a man in handcuffs.

Dash cam video shows the food truck's trailer being dragged on its side behind a pick-up truck, causing about $7,000 worth of damage, WWTV reports.

Mount Pleasant police said the owner of that food truck stopped outside a bar early Friday morning to give his leftover food to the employees.

But while he was inside the bar, police said 21-year-old Zachary Jenkins decided to hop in the food truck and take off.

He didn't get far before police stopped him.

"This young man from what I can tell is a (Central Michigan University) student who had a bright future in front of him and now he needs to deal with this. He's got a lot of things he has to deal with before he can get back on the right track," Officer David VanDyke said.

Jenkins has been charged with stealing a vehicle, damaging someone else's property, and drunk driving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftu.s. & worldstolen carcollege student
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC woman bites deputy, tries to swallow cocaine after chase
Man, woman shot at mobile home park in Fayetteville
Duke surgeon playing role in success of 'The Good Doctor'
Raleigh chef, owner of Poole's Diner wins James Beard Award
Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant
MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old
Your boss could be required to give you a paid break
Show More
Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants, police say
Authorities investigating after 1-year-old hit by mom's car in driveway
Wake County budget proposes nearly 10 percent property tax increase
Fayetteville teachers 'excited' after principal surprises them with vacation
I-Team: Firefighters warn new homes burn down quickly in fire
More TOP STORIES News