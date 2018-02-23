FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

Police: 72-year-old woman fatally shot during domestic dispute

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a 72-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a 72-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were called to the 200 block of Tiffany Court after reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they found Edna Strother unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

She was transported to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she later died.

Officers said her 76-year-old husband, James Strother, was also transported for an unrelated medical incident.

Police said the incident was a domestic shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman injuredfayetteville newsFayettevillefayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAYETTEVILLE NEWS
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
79-year-old man found dead in Fayetteville home
Firefighters rescue person from burning Fayetteville home
Fayetteville man charged in stabbing death of grandfather
More fayetteville news
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News