Police: 72-year-old woman fatally shot during domestic dispute

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --Police are investigating after a 72-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were called to the 200 block of Tiffany Court after reports of a shooting.
When officials arrived, they found Edna Strother unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
She was transported to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she later died.
Officers said her 76-year-old husband, James Strother, was also transported for an unrelated medical incident.
Police said the incident was a domestic shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).