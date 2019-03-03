Police arrest 3rd suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police have arrested the third suspect connected with a deadly shooting that happened in Raleigh last weekend.

In a previous release, Raleigh police said they were searching for 26-year-old Noel Aldophus Matthews, who was allegedly involved in the shooting that left 21-year-old Darrell Travonne Willie Greene dead.

Matthews was arrested without incident on Saturday and was charged with the murder of Greene.


Leondra Montel Perry-Yarbrough, 21, has already been charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

Yarbrough is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Darius Harris-Allen, 26, has also been charged with murder in connection with Greene's death. He is also being held in the Wake County Detention Center.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. last Sunday near Capital Boulevard and Starmount Drive.

Greene was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard. He was taken by private vehicle to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries.
