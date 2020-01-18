Police arrest 4 suspects after Wells Fargo armed robbery in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Wells Fargo in Mebane last December, Mebane Police Department said Saturday.Police said Clifton Harris, 27, Stanley Kearney, 24, Joshua Bailey, 25 and Cameron Evans, 24 are facing multiple charges in relation to other bank robberies throughout the state. Police did not disclose the other bank robberies the suspects were accused of being involved in.On Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, just before 4:30 p.m., the Mebane Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 820 S. Fifth Street.Surveillance photos showed 3 'unknown males' wearing masks, armed with handguns and shotguns and demanded money.No one was injured during the robbery.Anyone with more information on the incidents is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 and Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.