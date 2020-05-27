Police arrest escaped Wake County inmate in Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An inmate who escaped from Wake Correctional Center was captured in Chapel Hill on Thursday after he was allegedly caught in the act of trying to steal a car, Department of Public Safety officials said.
Authorities said Gerrhon D. Mills escaped from a minimum-security facility in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.
"I want to thank our excellent law enforcement partners for their dedication, sharp eyes, and their assistance," Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons wrote in a statement. "Teamwork matters."
According to the Department of Public Safety, Mills was serving a 17-year, 8-month sentence as a habitual felon after being convicted in Wake County. Mills was scheduled for release on Nov. 13, 2025.
Mills was being held on a number of charges, including multiple larcenies, stealing a vehicle, receiving a stolen vehicle and identity theft.
The NCDPS continues to investigate the circumstances of Mills' escape.
