Police arrest escaped Wake County inmate in Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An inmate who escaped from Wake Correctional Center was captured in Chapel Hill on Thursday after he was allegedly caught in the act of trying to steal a car, Department of Public Safety officials said.

Authorities said Gerrhon D. Mills escaped from a minimum-security facility in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.

"I want to thank our excellent law enforcement partners for their dedication, sharp eyes, and their assistance," Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons wrote in a statement. "Teamwork matters."

According to the Department of Public Safety, Mills was serving a 17-year, 8-month sentence as a habitual felon after being convicted in Wake County. Mills was scheduled for release on Nov. 13, 2025.

Mills was being held on a number of charges, including multiple larcenies, stealing a vehicle, receiving a stolen vehicle and identity theft.

The NCDPS continues to investigate the circumstances of Mills' escape.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyinmatesjailwake county newsraleigh newsescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper announces federal grant for temporary jobs
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Here are some companies that are hiring right now in NC
Portuguese Man-of-War spotted on NC, SC beaches
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history
More rain coming over next three days
Show More
When will we see a 2nd wave of COVID-19 cases?
NC lawmakers push to help teens get licenses amid COVID-19
Trump preparing executive order targeting social media
The 411: Headed to the beach?
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
More TOP STORIES News