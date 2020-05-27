Police arrest escaped Wake County inmate in Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An inmate who escaped from Wake Correctional Center was captured in Chapel Hill on Thursday after he was allegedly caught in the act of trying to steal a car, Department of Public Safety officials said.Authorities said Gerrhon D. Mills escaped from a minimum-security facility in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon."I want to thank our excellent law enforcement partners for their dedication, sharp eyes, and their assistance," Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons wrote in a statement. "Teamwork matters."According to the Department of Public Safety, Mills was serving a 17-year, 8-month sentence as a habitual felon after being convicted in Wake County. Mills was scheduled for release on Nov. 13, 2025.Mills was being held on a number of charges, including multiple larcenies, stealing a vehicle, receiving a stolen vehicle and identity theft.The NCDPS continues to investigate the circumstances of Mills' escape.