Police in South Carolina have arrested the man accused of throwing hot coffee in the face of a teenage McDonald's worker Authorities said 29-year-old Joshua Emery Noel, who has ties to Fayetteville, was upset at what he thought was too long of a wait in the drive-thru line.The McDonald's employee, who is 16, told police the customer became agitated while waiting for an order of large fries.The incident happened on Dec. 21 at a McDonald's in Camden.Authorities said people recognized Noel from released security video and contacted them.They issued an arrest warrant for Noel on Jan.11, and he turned himself in on Jan. 15.Noel faces second-degree assault and battery charges.