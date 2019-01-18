CAMDEN, S.C. (WTVD) --Police in South Carolina have arrested the man accused of throwing hot coffee in the face of a teenage McDonald's worker.
Authorities said 29-year-old Joshua Emery Noel, who has ties to Fayetteville, was upset at what he thought was too long of a wait in the drive-thru line.
The McDonald's employee, who is 16, told police the customer became agitated while waiting for an order of large fries.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The incident happened on Dec. 21 at a McDonald's in Camden.
Authorities said people recognized Noel from released security video and contacted them.
They issued an arrest warrant for Noel on Jan.11, and he turned himself in on Jan. 15.
Noel faces second-degree assault and battery charges.