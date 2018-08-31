Police arrest man for posting nudes of 15-year-old to Instagram

Cary Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly posted nude pictures of a 15-year-old girl on Instagram.The man has been identified as 20-year-old Joshua Whittlesey.Whittlesey was allegedly in a relationship with the 15-year-old and posted the nude pictures on Instagram after she refused to continue their relationship.Whittlesey has been charged with extortion, the disclosure of private images and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.Whittlesey is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.