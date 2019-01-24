Police arrest man they say stole Apex police jacket, shot Greenville pawn shop owner

An Orange County man wearing a stolen Apex police jacket and hat shot a Greenville pawn shop owner, police say.

GREENVILLE, N.C. --
Authorities have arrested an Orange County man who they say was wearing a stolen Apex Police jacket and hat when he shot the owner of a Greenville pawn shop Wednesday.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon that it has taken 22-year-old Raekwon Snipes, into custody.

Authorities filed multiple charges against Snipes, including attempted first-degree murder, impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Raekwon Snipes



Apex Police said Thursday that the jacket and hat were stolen in the overnight hours of Jan. 14-15 from an officer's personal vehicle at his home in Raleigh.

The vehicle break-in was reported to Raleigh police, the Apex PD said.

Apex Police also said that the weapon used in the Pitt County at Jolly's Pawn Shop robbery did not belong to either Apex PD or the officer, and no police badges or IDs were stolen.

The shop owner's condition wasn't known Thursday.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office said Snipes, a convicted felon who was already on probation, ran from officers when they stopped a vehicle he was in Wednesday night.

Snipes was with a female friend when he was arrested at Bellamy Apartments off County Home Road in Greenville, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said.
