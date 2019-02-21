CHILD DEATH

Philadelphia boy, 4, dies after being impaled by glass from a picture frame, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy, 4, dies after impaled by glass from a picture frame, police say: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 10 p.m., February 20, 2019

PHILADELPHIA --
According to police, a four-year-old boy was killed when he was impaled by a piece of glass in his North Philadelphia home Wednesday night.

Neighbors on the 3200 block of North Reese Street were in a state of shock over the death of one of the three children whose mother they identify as Amanda Velez.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"As soon as people heard, people were crying. It was just instant," said neighbor Edward Rodriguez.

Police said the mother was home when the child and his older sister were upstairs playing. They said at some point a glass framed picture fell from the wall sending a piece of glass flying, with one piece striking the boy.

"He received a puncture or cut to his abdomen and that's when family members transported him to St. Christopher's Hospital," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital and detectives and crime scene investigators were at the home trying to determine exactly how the boy died.

"We're looking for any evidence, we're looking for any type of objects that may have cut him or impaled him," said Small.

Meanwhile, neighbors were trying to comprehend how such a tragedy could happen while children were playing inside their home.

"It's just a shame because they are so well loved, so well loved that it's a complete shock," said Rodriguez. "When it happened, it just went up and down the neighborhood like lightning."

The child's name has not been released by police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newschild death
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD DEATH
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Raleigh man accused of killing girlfriend's 1-year-old son appears in court
10-year-old girl dies from bacterial meningitis
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
More child death
Top Stories
Shoe blowout injures Zion Williamson; UNC blows out Duke 88-72
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Cary mass shooting survivor, officials discuss gun bill proposal
Mark Harris to testify in 9th District election fraud hearing
One year later: Evangelist Billy Graham reached millions before death
Train hits unoccupied Durham patrol car
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Show More
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Teen falls 50 feet from bridge while trying to take selfie
Armstrong: Zion's injury changed game, but give Heels credit
$4K stolen from Raleigh man's bank account through ATM skimmer fraud
More News