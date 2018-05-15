An Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning for a missing 4-month-old Burlington girl was canceled after she was found just hours after going missing.Just before 12:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of South Ireland Street about a domestic assault.Officers learned that 18-year-old Ruben Hernandez assaulted Carmen Serrato and took off with their 4-month-old daughter, Eliana Nichole Serrato.Police said Eliana was found just before 5:30 a.m. in Gibsonville, just west of Burlington.Hernandez was charged with assault on a female, assault in the presence of a minor, and misdemeanor child abuse.He was booked into the Alamance County Jail under no bond.