CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --The UNC-Chapel Hill Police Department has filed warrants indicating charges against three people related to their involvement in the Silent Sam toppling Monday evening.
The three people named in the warrants are not affiliated with the university.
Each person faces charges of misdemeanor riot and misdemeanor defacing of a public monument.
On Friday, Thom Goolsby, a member of the UNC Board of Governors, wrote in a Twitter post that Silent Sam will be reinstalled, as required by state law, within the next 90 days.
Silent Sam Will Be Reinstalled as Required by State Law WITHIN 90 Days. Criminals who destroyed state property at UNC and police who did nothing will be held accountable. https://t.co/u1uPxSyph4 #unc #silencedsam #silencesam #hatecrime #ncgop #wunc #wect #wral #wtvd #wway #ncgop— Thom Goolsby MBA, JD (@ThomGoolsby) August 23, 2018
The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests could be made.