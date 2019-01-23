U.S. & WORLD

Police charge man with kidnapping after missing Boston woman found alive

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing Boston woman found alive, suspect caught. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 23, 2019.

BOSTON --
Boston police have charged a man with kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman outside a bar.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Victor Pena after finding Olivia Ambrose inside his apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Police Commissioner William Gross says he could face additional charges.

Ambrose was last seen near Hennessy's around 11 p.m. Saturday, where she had been with her twin sister and friends.

Police say surveillance footage captured the man holding Ambrose later that night, and it was clear "she did not go along willingly."

Gross says Ambrose appeared to be in good health Tuesday. He says police have yet to interview her.

The suspect's motive has yet to be determined. Pena is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. The district attorney's office says no attorney is listed for Pena.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldkidnappingmissing woman
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Shutdown Day 33: Pelosi postpones Trump's State of the Union
Fort Bragg soldier killed during combat in Afghanistan
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Raleigh man accused of raping, robbing woman in violent, random attack
Company overseeing site of Raleigh construction accident has previous safety violations
3-year-old boy goes missing from grandma's house in Craven County
Shutdown Day 33: Pelosi postpones Trump's State of the Union
Fort Bragg soldier killed during combat in Afghanistan
Vandals damage Wake Forest soccer field by doing doughnuts
Wilson teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say
Fayetteville man passes away after battle with stomach cancer
Show More
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Arrests made after search, but Durham murder suspect remains at large
Cold temperatures stun, even kill sea turtles in North Carolina
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
Trooper's emotional plea on scene of fatal crash goes viral
More News