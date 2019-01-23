Police charge man with kidnapping after missing Boston woman found alive

Boston police have charged a man with kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman outside a bar.Authorities arrested 38-year-old Victor Pena after finding Olivia Ambrose inside his apartment Tuesday afternoon.Police Commissioner William Gross says he could face additional charges.Ambrose was last seen near Hennessy's around 11 p.m. Saturday, where she had been with her twin sister and friends.Police say surveillance footage captured the man holding Ambrose later that night, and it was clear "she did not go along willingly."Gross says Ambrose appeared to be in good health Tuesday. He says police have yet to interview her.The suspect's motive has yet to be determined. Pena is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. The district attorney's office says no attorney is listed for Pena.