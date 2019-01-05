Police charge Raleigh man with human trafficking of a child

Police have arrested and charged a man with human trafficking, according to jail records.Kevin Rudolph, 23, of the 500 block of New Bern Avenue, was charged on Dec. 28, 2018 with one count of human trafficking of a child, one count of sexual servitude of a child and one count of promoting prostitution.A spokesperson with Raleigh police said that the victim of the trafficking was indeed a minor, and that Rudolph and the victim were not related.Rudolph was arrested in the 3,000 block of Greensdairy Road.He is currently being held in the Wake County Jail without bond.