Police charge suspect with murder of Fayetteville woman found in ditch

William Thomas is charged with murder.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found Oct. 12 in a ditch along the 200 block of N. Windsor Drive.

Fayetteville police said Tuesday that William Enoch Thomas, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and robbery with a dangerous weapon for his involvement in the death of 25-year-old Tyesha Williams.

Thomas lived on the same block where Williams' body was found. Police said the two knew each other.

Thomas was already in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

In October, authorities told ABC11 that Williams was found by a passerby, her first cousin Starkiesha Jackson.

Investigators determined Williams had injuries from blunt force trauma to her head and face.
