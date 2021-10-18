Man arrested for allegedly stealing SUV with child inside in Raleigh, leading police on chase

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 20-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stealing a vehicle with a child inside late Sunday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tryon Road and Gorman Street.

The car was stolen from the parking lot of a convenience store and a 14-year-old girl was inside at the time.

She was able to jump out of the car in a nearby neighborhood and was returned to her family.

Police spotted the vehicle a short time later and tried to stop the driver, who has been identified as Morteza Zakeri.

That's when authorities say Zakeri led them on a chase ending on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.

He jumped from the car and ran off, police said, but was eventually taken into custody.

He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.
