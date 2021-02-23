JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase through multiple counties ended in a crash on Tuesday morning.
The case started in Johnston County. The driver eventually led police onto Interstate 87.
The chase ended when the driver lost control and hit the embankment on the Hodge Road Exit near I-87.
It's unclear at this time why the driver was running from law enforcement or the extent of any injuries sustained in the crash.
Multi-county police chase ends in crash off Interstate 87 outside Raleigh
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News