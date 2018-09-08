Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease

Checker's employee arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with hot grease. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on September 8, 2018.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA --
A woman was rushed to the hospital after a Checkers employee allegedly threw hot grease on her following a dispute at the drive-thru in Southwest Philadelphia.

Authorities tell Action News that three girls, two of them sisters, ordered food at the location at 58th and Baltimore.

Before leaving, the girls brought up a problem with their order with a female worker at the drive-thru window.

Investigators say the two sides started to argue, and that's when the worker allegedly got the grease and threw it into the car.

Police and an ambulance were called.

The girl is being treated for burns at the hospital.

Action News spoke with two of the other girls who were inside the car when the incident happened. They did not want their faces shown.

"We were upset that we paid and we didn't get what we ordered. So we asked her if we could get what we ordered and what we paid for. Which she told us no, and basically that was it. Basically, we told her we weren't leaving until we got our food, and what we paid for because we didn't want what she gave us. She was pretty much saying we weren't getting it, and afterward, she got the grease," said one of the girls.

The worker was taken into custody and charged with aggravated and simple assault.
