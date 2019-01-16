Police chief's report to detail circumstances around Raleigh officer shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Five-day report on Raleigh police shooting to be released today.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh's chief of police is expected to release the five-day report sometime Wednesday afternoon detailing last week's shooting of police officer Charles Ainsworth.

The city council requires this report anytime an officer fires his weapon. The initial report on what happened must be sent to the city manager within five working days.

Although Ainsworth was shot before he could return fire, his partner did fire at the suspect.

Last Wednesday, Jan. 9, Ainsworth was shot in the parking lot of a west Raleigh townhome complex while investigating a report of a stolen car.

Officer Charles Ainsworth was shot multiple times Wednesday evening.



He was hit at least twice, once in the throat.

Ainsworth continues to fight for his life at WakeMed, where he has undergone multiple surgeries.

His family has asked that his condition not be released to the public but sources say his wounds are very serious.

The man accused of shooting him, 24-year-old Cedric Kearney, fled the scene after firing according to police radio traffic. Kearney is also charged with shooting at the second officer.

Ainsworth's partner called in the shooting along with others.

Ainsworth's partner returned fire but didn't hit the suspect. Still, the fact that he fired his weapon triggered the requirement that Raleigh's police chief issue a five-day report.

A second man arrested at the scene, Antonio Fletcher, 21, is charged with possessing a stolen gun at the crime scene.

RELATED LINKS
New details emerge from chaotic night when Raleigh police officer was shot
Ways you can help injured Raleigh PD officer Ainsworth
'Gun violence hurts everyone:' Raleigh police chief gives update on Officer Ainsworth
Timeline: What happened the night Raleigh police officer Ainsworth was shot
After tense relations with RPD, community advocates respond to officer shooting
Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyraleigh policepolice officer shotofficer-involved shootingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trooper released from hospital days after being shot in Wilson County
Man accused of punching girl in face outside Asheville Mall
Body found near neighborhood clubhouse in Harnett County
You may have seen this new brick art in Cary. Here's what it symbolizes
Home where Chris Watts killed family to be sold at auction
Vance County Schools to keep lunches to a 'minimum' during shutdown
Wood-burning fireplaces and your health: How to stay safe
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Show More
Teacher accused of having porn on laptop in classroom
Woman sues sheriff, says she was left naked in jail cell for 12 hours
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Poor sleep linked to dangerous plaque buildup in arteries
More News