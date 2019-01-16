Police chief's report to detail circumstances around Raleigh officer shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Raleigh's chief of police is expected to release the five-day report sometime Wednesday afternoon detailing last week's shooting of police officer Charles Ainsworth.
The city council requires this report anytime an officer fires his weapon. The initial report on what happened must be sent to the city manager within five working days.
Although Ainsworth was shot before he could return fire, his partner did fire at the suspect.
Last Wednesday, Jan. 9, Ainsworth was shot in the parking lot of a west Raleigh townhome complex while investigating a report of a stolen car.
He was hit at least twice, once in the throat.
Ainsworth continues to fight for his life at WakeMed, where he has undergone multiple surgeries.
His family has asked that his condition not be released to the public but sources say his wounds are very serious.
The man accused of shooting him, 24-year-old Cedric Kearney, fled the scene after firing according to police radio traffic. Kearney is also charged with shooting at the second officer.
Ainsworth's partner called in the shooting along with others.
Ainsworth's partner returned fire but didn't hit the suspect. Still, the fact that he fired his weapon triggered the requirement that Raleigh's police chief issue a five-day report.
A second man arrested at the scene, Antonio Fletcher, 21, is charged with possessing a stolen gun at the crime scene.
