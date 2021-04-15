Steve Daniels and Tisha Powell talked with experts about what's happening in our country right now and what can be done.
Guests included:
- Rolanda Byrd, the mother of 24-year-old Akiel Denkins, who was shot and killed by a Raleigh officer in 2016
- Greear Webb, a UNC-Chapel Hill student and member of the North Carolina Juvenile Justice Planning Committee
- NCCU law professor Irving Joyner
- Activist Kerwin Pittman
- Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews
The ABC11 Conversation about Policing in Our Communities can be found on the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app.