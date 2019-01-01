Police department offers to test meth for Zika

EMBED </>More Videos

Police want to help test your meth for Zika!

HARAHAN, Louisiana --
Louisiana Police Department had a little trick up their sleeve this past week!

The department made a Facebook post convincing others to bring forward their drugs.


The post makes it seem like a negotiation between law enforcement and people who are in possession of meth by stating the officers will test your drugs for the Zika virus.

It then goes on to say, "Please bring all of it to your local Police Department and they will test it for free. If you're not comfortable coming to us, an officer will be glad to come to you and test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word! We're available 24/7/365."

The department says the post was a stunt to raise awareness of drug abuse.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
methzika viruspolicetestsu.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Woman injured after being hit by stray bullet during First Night
Neighbor recalls lion escaping from Conservators Center years ago
2 puppies found, 4 still missing after being stolen from Goldsboro home
Zeigler sausage products recalled over possible metal contamination
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Dieticians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
This cheap gas in North Carolina might not last long
Recipe for black-eyed peas for New Year's Day
Show More
Celebrate with birthday freebies in January!
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
First Night Raleigh helps usher in 2019
Two kayakers rescued on Cape Fear River in Harnett County
Two people shot in northwest Raleigh
More News