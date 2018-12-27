Police evacuate homes in Carrboro due to armed barricaded man

People living near Laurel Avenue have been evacuated from their homes by Carrboro Police Department for safety precautions after an armed man allegedly locked himself inside a building.Officers received the call around 7 p.m. Wednesday night and responded to the 200 block of Laurel Avenue.When they got there, they set up a command post and began evacuating neighboring homes. Officials are currently communicating with a man who is locked inside a home and reportedly has a weapon.Police are asking people to stay clear of the area for the time being until the issue is resolved.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.