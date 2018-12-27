Police evacuate homes in Carrboro due to armed barricaded man

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
People living near Laurel Avenue have been evacuated from their homes by Carrboro Police Department for safety precautions after an armed man allegedly locked himself inside a building.

Officers received the call around 7 p.m. Wednesday night and responded to the 200 block of Laurel Avenue.

When they got there, they set up a command post and began evacuating neighboring homes. Officials are currently communicating with a man who is locked inside a home and reportedly has a weapon.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area for the time being until the issue is resolved.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
