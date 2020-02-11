Fayetteville man charged with choking girlfriend's son, slamming another over crackers left on couch, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is charged with child abuse after he was accused of attacking two of his girlfriend's children while babysitting them, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, 31-year-old Stephon Davis' girlfriend asked him to watch her kids because she had to work on Jan. 31. Later that night, she said Davis called her and told her he disciplined her two oldest sons for being "disrespectful."When she got home, her sons told her Davis got mad over a pile of crackers on the couch. According to the report, one of the boys said Davis choked him with a cord, causing him to have an asthma attack. The other boy said Davis grabbed him by his neck and slammed him into the wall multiple times.Davis is charged with child abuse inflicting serious mental or physical injury. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.