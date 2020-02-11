Fayetteville man charged with choking girlfriend's son, slamming another over crackers left on couch, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is charged with child abuse after he was accused of attacking two of his girlfriend's children while babysitting them, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, 31-year-old Stephon Davis' girlfriend asked him to watch her kids because she had to work on Jan. 31. Later that night, she said Davis called her and told her he disciplined her two oldest sons for being "disrespectful."

When she got home, her sons told her Davis got mad over a pile of crackers on the couch. According to the report, one of the boys said Davis choked him with a cord, causing him to have an asthma attack. The other boy said Davis grabbed him by his neck and slammed him into the wall multiple times.

Davis is charged with child abuse inflicting serious mental or physical injury. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countychild abusefayetteville police department
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake Forest teen makes 'miracle' recovery after severe brain injury
Tuberculosis cases confirmed at 2 NC schools
Dad moves into student's dorm, preys on roommates: FBI
Teens provide support for peers experiencing partner violence
NC under risk for severe weather, strong winds
DMV customers turned away as outage closes dozens of offices
6-year-old SC girl missing after getting off school bus
Show More
Skunk with rabies shot dead in Orange County
New Virginia bill would allow single people to have sex
Wake County offering Valentine's Day pet adoption special
Search for missing man with Alzheimer's enters 8th week
Unclaimed bodies left at NC morgues, taxpayers foot the bill
More TOP STORIES News