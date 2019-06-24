Police find body of man shot in car on East Geer Street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday morning.Officers said the man's body was found in a dark-colored Dodge Durango on East Geer Street around 9 a.m.The car was in the parking lot near where Taqueria La Fiesta and several other businesses are housed.The man's identity and information about a possible shooter have yet to release.Those with information are asked to call Investigator C. Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.