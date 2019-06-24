Police find body of man shot in car on East Geer Street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday morning.

Officers said the man's body was found in a dark-colored Dodge Durango on East Geer Street around 9 a.m.

The car was in the parking lot near where Taqueria La Fiesta and several other businesses are housed.

The man's identity and information about a possible shooter have yet to release.

Those with information are asked to call Investigator C. Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimeshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Too much uranium, radon could be in water at 19K Wake Co. homes
Vandals wrote 'Satan rules!' on North Carolina church, police say
2 hurt after impaired driver plows into Lilly's Pizza
Vote expected Monday on controversial North Carolina immigration bill
Apex native Drew Pescaro gets tattoo to commemorate UNCC shooting
Police: Shooting that left 3 injured in Durham started over argument
Norovirus found in frozen blackberries sold in North Carolina
Show More
Baby's early arrival interrupts parents' wedding plans
KFC to release Cheetos chicken sandwich
Man rescued from high rushing water off Texas highway
Teen stabbed multiple times by man she met at McDonald's
Fayetteville man shot, killed near Hope Mills night club, police say
More TOP STORIES News