Police find no danger after bomb threat reported at Wake County Walmart

The bomb threat was reported around 4:30 p.m. to a Walmart located at the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road. Authorities cleared the scene around 6:15 p.m.
NEW: No bomb. @GarnerPolice clearing the scene. @Walmart reopening the store. @ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/8hf16Mp4Rl— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) February 2, 2020
Garner police have since given the "OK" for employees to reenter the store. Officials said it may be another hour until the store reopens.
Garner Police is currently investigating a Bomb Threat at the Wal-Mart, 4500 Fayetteville Rd. Please avoid the area until the investigation has concluded.— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) February 2, 2020
