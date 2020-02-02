Police find no danger after bomb threat reported at Wake County Walmart

Garner Police is currently investigating a Bomb Threat at the Wal-Mart, 4500 Fayetteville Rd. Please avoid the area until the investigation has concluded. — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) February 2, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police determined that there was no bomb threat at a Wake County Walmart that prompted evacuations on Sunday afternoon.The bomb threat was reported around 4:30 p.m. to a Walmart located at the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road. Authorities cleared the scene around 6:15 p.m.Garner police have since given the "OK" for employees to reenter the store. Officials said it may be another hour until the store reopens.