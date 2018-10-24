Police: Middle school girls brought knives to Florida school, plotted to kill classmates and drink their blood

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say two middle school girls brought knives to school in a foiled plot to kill classmates

BARTOW, Fla. --
Authorities in central Florida say two middle school girls brought knives to school in a foiled plot to kill classmates, cut them up and drink their blood.

Arrest affidavits released Wednesday by the Bartow Police Department say the two girls, ages 11 and 12, were armed with knives Tuesday at Bartow Middle School before they were caught. No one was hurt.

Investigators say the girls said they wanted to kill at least 15 people and were waiting in the bathroom for smaller students so they could overpower their victims.

The affidavit says the students planned to cut their victims' throats, cut up their bodies, eat the flesh and drink their victims' blood.

The students also told police they are Satan worshippers.

Authorities say the students then planned to kill themselves.

"We will leave body parts at the entrance and then kill ourselves," one of the girls said, according to police.

Police say the plot was foiled when administrators searched for them after they didn't show up for class.

The students were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon on school property and disruption of the school functions.

They will not be allowed to return to school.

Police said the students did not have any known prior behavioral issues and authorities believe the parents did not have any knowledge of the planned attack.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school violenceschool threatstudent arrestedFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Military plane drops Humvee over Harnett County neighborhood
Trump condemns suspicious packages as 'despicable acts'
Pet dog attacks 1-year-old at Edgecombe County home
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Cary
Three found guilty in college basketball pay-for-play trial
Durham police announced new "Safe Place" initiative
RDU adds nonstop flight to Canada
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Show More
Triangle students host food drive to help Hurricane Florence victims
Rae Carruth moves to Pa. after prison term for girlfriend's murder
Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to politicians, CNN
Man charged in connection to motorcycle crash that injured man, 6-year-old child
More News