Police give 'all clear' at Holly Springs High School after possible threat

HOLLY SPRINGS (WTVD) --
Students at Holly Springs High School got a late start Monday morning after a possible threat was called in the school.

Several calls went out to parents before 6 a.m. alerting them to a possible bomb threat.

Police and K9 units swept the school's campus for several hours before giving the "all clear."

Officers said they were unable to find a credible threat.

Buses were released to pick up students around 7:45 a.m.; however, school officials said elementary students would be picked up first.

