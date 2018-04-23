EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3381283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating a possible threat to Holly Springs High School Monday morning.

Holly Springs HS is a school bus hub, so hundreds of students who usually ride in the morning must wait until authorities investigating a bomb threat say it’s okay for drivers to arrive here and roll off the campus to start their routes. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/522e8zd0fY — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) April 23, 2018

Students at Holly Springs High School got a late start Monday morning after a possible threat was called in the school.Several calls went out to parents before 6 a.m. alerting them to a possible bomb threat.Police and K9 units swept the school's campus for several hours before giving the "all clear."Officers said they were unable to find a credible threat.Buses were released to pick up students around 7:45 a.m.; however, school officials said elementary students would be picked up first.