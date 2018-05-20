Police: Guests evacuated after man barricades himself in Raleigh hotel

Police outside the hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Guests at the Residence Inn by Marriott near Crabtree Valley Mall were evacuated earlier this morning while police investigated a domestic dispute.

The call came in at 1 a.m. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the hotel, which is located at 2200 Summit Park Lane.

Police said that a man assaulted a woman, and after she ran out of the room and called the police, the man barricaded himself in his room.



The police were eventually able to bring the man into custody, and guests were allowed to return to their rooms.

No injuries resulted from the dispute.
