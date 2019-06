Utah police have person of interest in case of missing SoCal student MacKenzie Lueck

We are looking to find this mattress as well as a box spring in relation to this case. These items were possibly given away from 547 N. 1000 W. If you picked up these items please contact us at 801-799-3000 #MackenzieLueck #missingperson pic.twitter.com/Lqqby7iAxJ — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) June 27, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Salt Lake City police said there is a person of interest in the case of missing Southern California college student MacKenzie Lueck, but no arrests have been made yet.Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said in a Thursday news conference the owner of a home that was served a search warrant Wednesday night was the person of interest in the case. He did not identify the person by name.Brown said multiple items of evidence were reviewed by detectives during the search and the items are in the process of being tested and analyzed.Brown went on to say police are searching for a mattress and box spring that were given away from the home around the time Lueck disappeared.Lueck, a 23-year-old from El Segundo, California, has been missing for more than a week since she flew back to school in Utah.The University of Utah student flew back to Southern California earlier this month for her grandmother's funeral. When she returned to Salt Lake City on Monday, June 17, she texted her mother to say she had landed safely.Since that text, she hasn't been heard from.Police say she took a Lyft from the airport, but did not go home, instead meeting someone at a park in North Salt Lake.Her phone has been off since then and she's missed her exams. Her friends and family have not heard from her. She was also supposed to return to Southern California last weekend for a wedding.Investigators say the Lyft driver provided other rides immediately after dropping her off. The driver and the company are cooperating with the investigation.