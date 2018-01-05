NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Police: High Point man punches 34-year-old to death in Walmart

Samed Shah (Credit: High Point police)

HIGH POINT, North Carolina --
A man has been arrested after police said he punched another man to death after a fight broke out at Walmart.

Samed Ali Shah, 25, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to police reports, officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter at 2710 N. Main Street around 7 p.m. after reports of a fight.

WGHP reports, witnesses saw Shah and 34-year-old Raymond S. Collier get into a verbal altercation that quickly escalated.

Eyewitnesses said Shah punched Collier, knocking him unconscious.

Store surveillance video showed Shah also went through the victim's pockets before fleeing the scene.

Collier was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with substantial head trauma but died of his injuries.

Shah was booked into jail under no bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedfightnorth carolina newscrimeNorth Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Burlington 8-year-old with terminal cancer devastated after puppy stolen
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
2 arrested after attempted armed robbery at Apex Verizon store
More north carolina news
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News