Fuquay-Varina police hope paint chips from truck can link man to death of woman found in ditch in 2011

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Fuquay-Varina may have a new lead in the death investigation of 41-year-old Sandra Denise Thomas, the woman found in a ditch in March 2011.
According to ABC11's newsgathering partners The News and Observer, police have asked permission to search a man's house and truck in connection with the investigation.
Thomas was found partially clothed, faced down in a muddy ditch on Lawrence Street on March 29, 2011.
According to officers, Thomas was not shot, stabbed or strangled.
Evidence suggested that she was involved in some type of altercation where she was trying to get in or out of a moving vehicle. However, evidence does not confirm if she was hit or run over.
In March 2019 police asked to search the home of an Apex man and his 1988 Chevrolet pickup truck.
The unidentified man has previously been interviewed by police. He told investigators Thomas wanted to meet that night, but he fell asleep and never met her.
Police hope to find DNA evidence that could link him to Thomas' death.
The N&O said officers will also try to determine if paint chips from his truck will match those that were embedded in Thomas' clothing.
Family members told ABC11 that Thomas lived near the neighborhood where she was found.
According to the medical examiner's report, she was "last known to be alive when she was leaving a gathering at a nearby residence several hours prior to her body being discovered."
The report also stated that cocaine was found in Thomas' system.
"The complexity of these injuries and the scene findings suggests that some other person or vehicle may have been involved with this death," the examiner said in the report.
Thomas was last seen alive around 2 a.m. on March 29. She was walking alone on North West Street toward West Jones Street.
Those with information are asked to call police at (919) 552-3191. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
