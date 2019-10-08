Police ID man found dead inside home after Fayetteville standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who barricaded himself inside his home Monday in what Fayetteville Police described as a domestic disturbance and kidnapping was found dead.

The hours-long standoff began about 9:45 a.m. in the 7100 block of Dayspring Drive.

Police negotiators spent several hours trying to talk with the man but were unsuccessful in making contact.

FPD's Emergency Response Team entered the residence and found the man unresponsive. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police identified the man as Kadeem Brown, 27. Police said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Two women were inside the home when the incident began, police said Tuesday. Both were eventually able to escape.

One woman was assaulted before leaving the house and she sustained minor injuries that were treated on scene by medical personnel

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillehostagekidnappingfayetteville police departmentdomestic violencestandoff
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
Passengers on flight to Charlotte possibly exposed to hepatitis A
Group wants to allow sex offenders at NC State Fair
NASA reschedules first all-female spacewalk
Durham Election Day: What you need to know
Amazon driver takes picture of delivered package, then steals it
VIDEO: Hillsborough Police K-9 finds drugs, gets ice cream reward
Show More
'Hamilton' star says daughter's epilepsy changed his priorities
2 shot while inside mobile home in Sampson County
Teen's outfit banned from homecoming
Worms found in vegetables at Wingate University
The 411: Are teens who don't date happier?
More TOP STORIES News