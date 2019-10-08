Police ID man found dead inside home after Fayetteville standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who barricaded himself inside his home Monday in what Fayetteville Police described as a domestic disturbance and kidnapping was found dead.The hours-long standoff began about 9:45 a.m. in the 7100 block of Dayspring Drive.Police negotiators spent several hours trying to talk with the man but were unsuccessful in making contact.FPD's Emergency Response Team entered the residence and found the man unresponsive. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.On Tuesday, police identified the man as Kadeem Brown, 27. Police said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Two women were inside the home when the incident began, police said Tuesday. Both were eventually able to escape.One woman was assaulted before leaving the house and she sustained minor injuries that were treated on scene by medical personnelThe incident remains under investigation.