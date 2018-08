Raleigh police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday night.Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Bakers Grove Way shortly after 10:30 p.m.When police arrived, they found that 43-year-old Vernon Jefferys had been shot to death.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP (4357).