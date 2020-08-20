raleigh news

Man, 57, dies after being attacked on Walnut Creek Trail in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a man was attacked along a Raleigh greenway on Thursday afternoon.

The assault happened just after 12 p.m. on the Walnut Creek Trail near S. Saunders Street, according to a news release from Raleigh Police Department. Officers said they found a man on the greenway with serious injuries. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he later died.

Friday morning, Raleigh police identified the man as Chauncey Weinkoop Depew Jr. Depew was 57.

Anyone with information on the person responsible for the attack is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.

