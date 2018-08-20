Police ID man killed while trying to cross Fayetteville Road in Garner

Northbound traffic on 401 in Garner near Steak and Shake is affected by @GarnerPolice investigation of a pedestrian death. Victim was hit by that car.

No NB travel on Fayetteville Road between Perdue and Mechanical Blvd for now. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Ey5KNxDA8n — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) August 20, 2018

Garner police have identified the man who was hit and killed by a car Monday morning, closing the northbound lanes of US 401.Police said 60-year-old Parker Robert Stancil, of Raleigh, was trying to cross the street when he was hit.The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. on Fayetteville Road near Mechanical Boulevard.All lanes of US 401 were reopened around 8 a.m.The case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.