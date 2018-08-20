Police ID man killed while trying to cross Fayetteville Road in Garner

Garner police have identified the man who was hit and killed by a car Monday.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Garner police have identified the man who was hit and killed by a car Monday morning, closing the northbound lanes of US 401.

Police said 60-year-old Parker Robert Stancil, of Raleigh, was trying to cross the street when he was hit.



The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. on Fayetteville Road near Mechanical Boulevard.

All lanes of US 401 were reopened around 8 a.m.

The case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.
