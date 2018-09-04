1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Rocky Mount home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after one person was killed and two were injured during a triple-shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead and another two are injured after a triple-shooting in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Forest Wood Road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When officers arrived, they found three people had been shot during an aggravated assault.

Mustafa Yousef Shabaneh, 33, died from his injuries.

WATCH: Chopper11 HD over the scene



Two of the unidentified victims were taken to Nash General Hospital for treatment; their conditions are unknown.

Police did not release any further information about the shooting.

Those with information are asked to call Rocky Mount Police Department at (225)-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cumberland Co. deputy shoots armed man during domestic disturbance call
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
Study "helicopter parents" may do harm by hovering over kids
Nike faces backlash for 'Just Do It' ad featuring Colin Kaepernick
FBI recovers stolen ruby slippers from 'Wizard of Oz,' ending search
Child killed by float in Colorado parade
North Carolina allocates $30 million for school safety
Show More
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Ride to help kids with cancer
Some Carrboro residents want the town to change its name
'Serial rapist:' Bill Cosby's star on Walk of Fame vandalized
Watch 7-year-old's reaction to 1st earthquake
September may be the best time to book holiday travel
More News