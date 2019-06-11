Police identify man shot, killed on Bledsoe Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday evening, according to a release.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 400 block if Bledsoe Avenue.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers received a shooting call, and when they got to the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Devon Demitrius Nowell, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighfatal shootingshootingraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worker rescued from trench collapse near NCCU football stadium
1 injured in rollover crash on Wake County road
Target expands child care, paid family leave benefits for employees
High school dance team member collapses, dies during workout
Woman hit, killed on I-85 in Durham after running away from DWI arrest
VIDEO: Boy, 8, rescued from unicorn raft floating in ocean talks
Surfer recovering in hospital after shark bite at Ocean Isle Beach
Show More
Surgeons successfully operate on patient with rare genetic disease
Ortiz shooting suspect ID'ed, says D.R. police
Watch out for 'zombie snakes' playing dead
Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age deal returns - with new rules
Electric scooters coming to Durham
More TOP STORIES News