Police ID person fatally shot in Fayetteville home; Suspect on the loose

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have identified the victim of a shooting on Slater Avenue as 28-year-old Nekeshia D. Washington.

Police are still looking for the suspect who fatally shot Washington Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Slater Avenue.

According to police, an armed suspect approached and shot Washington and then took off.

It is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Those with any information are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
