Police ID suspect in shooting of 2 at Roanoke Rapids Walmart parking lot

Richard Holm/Roanoke Rapids Daily Herald

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating after two people were shot at Walmart on Friday.It happened about 11:40 a.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 251 Premier Blvd, Roanoke Rapids Chief of Police Bobbie Martin said.As two people were driving through the parking lot and passed the grocery entrance, a person walked out of the store and fired into the car, Martin told ABC11.Two people in the car were struck. Police said an 18-year-old was hit in the upper body and the second person, a 17-year-old was struck in the lower body.They were taken to a hospital and later transferred to another facility for further treatment, police said.Their conditions are not known.The shooting suspect fled on foot and has not been found, but police said they are looking for OQuevion R. Barnes 19, who is from the Roanoke Rapids area,Barnes is wanted on warrants for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said it considers Barnes armed and dangerous and asks anyone that has information about his whereabouts to notify law enforcement.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.