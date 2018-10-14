Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit have identified the woman who was found dead along the 200 block of N. Windsor Drive on Friday.25-year-old Tyesha Williams, of the 300 block of Central Drive, was found dead on the street.The investigation revealed William's suffered injuries consisting of blunt force trauma to her head and face.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at 910-741-1046 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.