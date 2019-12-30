Police identify man killed in overnight Durham shooting

DURHAM (WTVD) -- A man has died following an overnight shooting on South Alston Avenue in Durham.It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Alston Avenue.Officers arrived and found Kendrick Maynor who had been shot.Maynor died from his injuries at the hospital.An investigation is underway.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.