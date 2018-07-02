Police identify man killed in Rocky Mount aggravated assault

Police: Rocky Mount man dies after aggravated assault (WTVD)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 38-year-old-man died after an assault call was reported early Saturday, police say.

The victim has been identified as Antwon Chisley of Rocky Mount.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. and happened in the 100 block of Sullivan Lane. It was reported as an aggravated assault call, Rocky Mount police said in a release.

Authorities said Chisley was found dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The case is currently being investigated by the Rocky Mount Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111
