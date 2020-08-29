Police identify man shot dead in Cary neighborhood

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cary Police Department has identified a man who was found shot dead in a Cary neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
Police identified the man as 55-year-old Cary resident Selvaraju Vellingiri. Officers found Vellingiri shot dead on the 100 block of Connemara Drive in the Somerset Community just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.
"We are asking for the community's support as we investigate the tragic death of Mr. Vellingiri," Capt. Katherine Christian wrote in a statement. "We are working around the clock and have made this case our highest priority. Our thoughts are with Mr. Vellingiri's family this evening."
Officers said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time but believe the incident to be no threat to the community.
This is the first reported homicide in Cary of 2020.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012.
